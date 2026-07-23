CJP vows to continue protest until Pradhan resigns

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS): The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Thursday said that it will not negotiate on the demands seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam paper leaks, while maintaining that if the Centre wants to communicate with the agitators, it will have to hold a meeting at the protest site at Jantar Mantar.
Speaking to reporters, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said: "Our protest will continue as it has been. We will not withdraw it until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. We also want Sonam sir (Wangchuk) to end his hunger strike because we do not want him to put his life at risk. His life is very valuable for the country."
Wangchuk, who is currently admitted at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital, entered the 26th day of his hunger strike on Thursday. A day before, the activist had said that he would end his fast if the Centre assured that no action would be taken against the protesters.
Regarding talks with the government, Dipke alleged that the CJP delegation was kept waiting for hours during their meeting with Union Minister J.P. Nadda.
"We had been kept waiting for five hours, and out of which the conversation was held for only 10 minutes. Who does like that? It was a total wastage of time," he said.
The CJP founder added: "On one hand we were called for a meeting, while students were brutally beaten up on the other. Whatever the government wants to communicate, the next meeting will take place at Jantar Mantar."
Reacting to Nadda's remarks that the agitation is being "politicised", he said: "If he (Nadda) dislikes politics so much, then why doesn't he retire from politics...they are the ones who do politics, hold election rallies and ask for votes. We are instead seeking justice for students."
Referring to the swarm of protesters at the Jantar Mantar, CJP national spokesperson, Ashutosh Ranka said: "Thousands of people have gathered there, and lakhs are protesting across the country. This is the biggest success of the movement-it has inspired an entire generation to stand up and fight for their rights. People are no longer sitting quietly or living in fear; they are asking questions from those in power."
On the meeting with Nadda on Monday, Ranka echoed, saying: "We had gone two days ago for talks, but it was a waste of our time at J.P Nadda's residence. If he wants to hold discussions, he should come to Jantar Mantar himself...our demands are very clear-we want Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. There is no negotiation on that."
Moreover, the CJP spokesperson remarked that paper leaks are happening because "incapable and corrupt people are sitting in the system from top to bottom, with Dharmendra Pradhan at the top".
"Until accountability is fixed, fear is instilled in those responsible, and systems are designed to prevent leaks, this problem will not end. Dharmendra Pradhan is an incompetent and corrupt person," he told reporters.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.