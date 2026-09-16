CJP to launch 'Adivasi School Thik Karo' campaign from Gadchiroli on Sep 17: Dipke

When asked about alleged attempts to saffronise the education system and whether it could influence Gen Z, Dipke said, "I don't think Gen Z can be manipulated like that. I think Jantar Mantar (protest) has shown how aware and smart they are. Jai Bhim was one slogan that Gen Z accepted across India irrespective of caste and religion. Gen Z has shown that this country will be run by the ideologies of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru and will walk on the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi."