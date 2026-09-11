Activist Brahmbhatt accuses CJP of targeting schools in BJP-ruled states, sparing AAP-governed Punjab

Mumbai, Maharashtra (PTI): Activist Manish Brahmbhatt, who recently launched Cockroach Janta Party-Democratic, on Friday hit out at the Abhijeet Dipke-led CJP, accusing the youth movement of intentionally targeting government schools in BJP-ruled states while giving AAP-governed Punjab a free pass.
Speaking to reporters here, Brahmbhatt alleged that CJP leaders were acting in tandem with Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party and selectively choosing well-maintained schools in Punjab to hype up their campaign.
"The CJP team chose to go to a dilapidated rural school in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and went to an AI-school in Punjab which was in good shape," he said.
Last month, the CJP launched its 'School Thik Karo' campaign, aimed at improving infrastructure and accountability in rural government schools.
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das on Thursday posted a video of party leaders visiting a government school in Punjab. In a post, Das said he was "impressed" with the Schools of Eminence in the state.
Lashing out at the CJP, Brahmbatt said, "They did not go to schools in Sangrur and Jalandhar which are in a bad shape. They do not visit schools in Jharkhand either. They are only selecting schools in BJP-ruled states."
He accused the outfit, which was born out of a students' movement, of being in cahoots with the AAP.
"Instead of the 'School Thik Karo' campaign, they should launch 'Neta Thik Karo' because if a leader is good, the schools will be good," the activist added.
He also accused CJP convenor Abhijit Dipke of deceiving protestors who took part in the NEET paper leak protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in June, and alleged that he works at the behest of Kejriwal.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.