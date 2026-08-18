CJP school reform drive hits political block in Bengal as venue allegedly shuts doors

Kolkata, Aug 18 (IANS): Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) scheduled meeting at a hall in Kolkata on Wednesday was allegedly cancelled at the last moment as the hall owner refused to provide space.
CJP’s co‑convener Ashutosh Ranka issued a social media statement on Tuesday afternoon announcing the decision to cancel the Kolkata meeting.
“Our scheduled Kolkata Meet‑Up at Bharat Sabha Hall in North Kolkata has now been cancelled after the owners received threats from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. Six other halls refused, stating massive pressure from the state,” the social media post by Ranka read.
According to him, the development reinforced the fact that the BJP was scared of the cockroaches. He added that while they would miss interacting with the “Cockroaches of Bengal,” they promised to make up for it with a bigger event soon.
Most importantly, he said, the cockroaches of Bengal would continue to visit government schools and push the West Bengal government to fix them.
“The more you stop us, the bigger we become,” Ranka added.
He also claimed he was scheduled to address the media at Kolkata Press Club. Still, it had to be cancelled because of power disruptions at the club premises in the Maidan area of central Kolkata from Monday night onwards.
Earlier, CJP had given an ultimatum to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari‑led West Bengal government to arrest and take strong action against those involved in the mysterious death of the father of a CJP volunteer in Bankura district, who took part in the “School Thik Koro” (Fix the schools) campaign programme.
“It has been just four months since the BJP came to power in Bengal. The new state government could have easily said it would work on government schools and asked for time. The state government could have discussed with everyone how to improve the education system in West Bengal and tried to work. But when our volunteer went to audit the schools, his father was killed,” Ranka claimed.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.