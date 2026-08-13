CJP's Saurav Das alleges family 'intimidation' by Puducherry Police



He further alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-backed (BJP) government in Puducherry was "intimidating" his family and claimed that the action was not in keeping with the character of the Union Territory government.

"Why is the BJP government in Pondicherry intimidating my family? This is not the character of the Pondy government. This is being done at the behest of the Union government!" he said.

Das further alleged that the action was intended to intimidate him into silence and said it would not deter him from pursuing his political activities.

"If the intention is to intimidate me into silence, it will not work. This will not cower me down. It only strengthens our resolve to build a better system, one where the police uphold the law instead of acting like goondas!" the post read.

He also questioned the basis of the police visit, asking, "Why is the Puducherry government intimidating my family at the behest of the Central government? Who ordered this and for what purpose? Is this the legal procedure?"

Slamming the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, Das wrote, "Just two days ago, Amit Shah was in Puducherry, where he met its Home Minister and Lieutenant Governor (who was infamously known as the 'Eyes and Ears' of Modi in Gujarat years). Was this intimidation tactic planned at their meeting?"