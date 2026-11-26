

Kamakshi, who is pursuing a PhD at the University of Oxford, shared a video on Instagram recounting a racially charged encounter she experienced while shopping in the city. She also spoke about broader experiences of racism faced by people of colour in Oxford and prestigious academic institutions.

Explaining why she decided to speak about such experiences, Kamakshi said that the support she received after a racist comment was posted on one of her earlier posts encouraged her to speak out.

"All of you were so angry on my behalf [that it] made me realise that I was doing a disservice to you by not talking to you about the negative experiences that people have in Oxford," she said.