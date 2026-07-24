CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke says Opposition barred from meeting Sonam Wangchuk, vows protests until Dharmendra Pradhan quits

New Delhi, India (ANI): Cockroach Janta Party founding president Abhijeet Dipke on Friday asserted that he is pleased that Sonam Wangchuk concluded his indefinite hunger strike, while raising concerns over restricted access to him during the demonstrations. CJP president stressed that nothing short of the Union Education Minister's departure will satisfy the demonstrators.

Speaking to the reporters, Abhijeet Dipke pointed out restrictions placed on visitor access. "I think the govt had kept Sonam Wangchuk detained. JP Nadda could meet him, but no Opposition MPs could meet him. Even we could not meet him. I am very happy that Sonam sir has called off his hunger strike," he said.

Highlighting the independent nature of the ongoing demonstrations, he added, "Nothing short of resignation (of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan) is acceptable to us. The protest will not be called off."

CJP founding president further noted that the movement represents ordinary students nationwide rather than any political opposition. "This protest belongs to the youth of the nation and is not limited to one Sonam Wangchuk or Dipke. This protest belongs to the youth of the nation, not the Opposition parties. If the government wants a solution to the protest, it is only the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan," Abhijeet Dipke said.

On Friday, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das confirmed that a delegation will meet government representatives for crucial discussions at the Constitution Club of India, adding that some issues remain non-negotiable.

"The delegation has been invited for talks with the government at 12:30 PM. JP Nadda and Bhupendra Singh will be present. They will convey the government's stance and address the demands, though some issues remain non-negotiable. The meeting will not take place at their offices. If they are reluctant to visit Jantar Mantar, perhaps out of apprehension, it could be held at the Constitution Club of India. They took two days to consider the matter and confirmed last night that the meeting would take place at the Constitution Club," he said while addressing a press conference.

Meanwhile, CJP representative Ashutosh Ranka explained that the core organisers possessed no prior background in political activism before stepping up to question systemic failures.

He said, "When we first arrived at Jantar Mantar on June 6th after Deep had just landed from America, I went personally to receive him; we had never seen Jantar Mantar in our lives; we had never seen it before."

Meanwhile, CJP President Abhijeet Dipke in a post on X demanded ministerial accountability, asserting that the education minister must step down in the wake of ongoing testing controversies.

He wrote, "Dharmendra Pradhan Must Resign!"

Earlier, Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at Medanta Hospital after receiving a written assurance from the Union Government regarding the NEET examination issue and systemic reforms in the country's competitive testing framework.

"The Ministers who came from the government's side also provided this assurance. For the past two days, a very tough--how shall I say--a kind of 'bargain' was going on because I wanted these assurances in writing. It took two extra days for this, and I would have sat longer if needed, but finally, today, they have given the assurance in writing," Wangchuk said.

On the other hand, PM Modi had assured strict action against those responsible for alleged paper leaks and said the Union Cabinet will consider a draft Bill providing for Fast-Track Courts and stringent punishment for offenders.