CJP protest: Student leaders, protesters detained across Delhi

Detentions of students and activists travelling to Delhi for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)’s October 10 protest continued on Saturday, as police intensified preventive measures across the capital and other states.

The protest, called by the CJP and Left student organisations, including the All India Students’ Association (AISA), the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students’ Federation (AISF), was scheduled to take place at Jantar Mantar.

The protest was called as part of an ongoing agitation for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, over alleged irregularities in the election rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), as well as the process. Delhi Police denied permission for the protest, citing concerns over law and order, public safety, and alleged violence during previous demonstrations.

According to various news reports, Delhi Police prepared a large-scale security operation involving police and paramilitary personnel, detention facilities and surveillance cameras. Authorities also sought restrictions at 57 Metro stations, while train cancellations and accommodation checks were reported ahead of the demonstration.

In addition, mobile internet services were suspended for 24 hours within a four-kilometre radius of the Janpath-Kartavya Path crossing. Hotels and accommodation providers were also reportedly asked to restrict bookings involving people suspected of travelling to participate in the protest.

The Delhi Police also issued advisories to citizens across various public spaces including mosques and market places, to not participate in “unnecessary protests”, The Print reports.