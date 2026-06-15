Protesters demand Education Minister's resignation over NEET row at Bengaluru rally

Bengaluru: Around 250 people gathered at Freedom Park on Sunday, braving heavy rain to participate in a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged mishandling of the NEET examinations.

The demonstration, organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), marked the group's first protest in the city. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was joined by actor Prakash Raj, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and several student activists. Members of the All India Students' Association (AISA) were prominently represented at the event.