Students to protest in Lucknow demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

Lucknow: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke will join students in Lucknow on Friday to demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"After two successful peaceful protests in Delhi and Pune, I am leaving for Lucknow. Will join the students there tomorrow to demand the resignation of the Education Minister," Dipke said in a post on X.

A protest is scheduled in the state capital on Friday in Eco Garden, where CJP supporters will demand the resignation of Education Minister Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak.