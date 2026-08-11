CJP announces nationwide campaign to improve government schools in villages

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will launch a nationwide campaign on August 15 to improve government schools in villages, founder Abhijeet Dipke announced on Monday, shifting the youth movement's focus towards rural education after its prolonged agitation over examination reforms.

Dipke said the campaign would begin from his village in Hingoli, Maharashtra, where he plans to approach the village head and seek improvements to government schools.

In a video message, Dipke said rural government schools remained among the country's most neglected public institutions despite eight decades of Independence.

"Why have we not been able to build new schools in our villages? Do we not consider the children of farmers and labourers the future of our country?" he said.

He also highlighted basic infrastructure gaps, including the absence of drinking water and functional toilets, and said children in villages sometimes have to travel long distances to attend school.