CJP announces 'Adivasi School Theek Karo' campaign in Rajasthan

Jaipur: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Thursday announced the launch of its "Adivasi School Theek Karo" campaign in Rajasthan and will visit government schools in tribal-dominated areas to document shortcomings in infrastructure and other facilities.
During the campaign, its team will cover tribal areas in Udaipur, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Banswara, Sirohi and Baran-Anta, among other places, the CJP said in a statement.
It said its teams would document the condition of schools, identify shortcomings and take up the issues with the authorities concerned.
The initiative is an extension of CJP's "School Theek Karo" campaign, launched on August 15 to conduct citizen-led audits of government schools.
The CJP said it would also monitor the implementation of announcements by the Rajasthan government for improvement of school infrastructure.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.