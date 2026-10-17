CJI Surya Kant urges law graduates to uphold justice, defend liberty and remain true to values

Bengaluru: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday urged graduating law students to uphold justice, defend liberty and remain committed to constitutional values, saying the legal profession demands courage, integrity and the ability to listen to voices that often go unheard.

Addressing the 34th annual convocation of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) here, he said legal education must go beyond academic learning and prepare students to engage with diverse perspectives and serve society.