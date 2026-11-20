Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant will attend the sixth convocation of Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences in Rohtak, Haryana, on January 3, 2027. Around 900 students from various health science programmes are expected to receive their degrees at the ceremony.

University Vice-Chancellor Dr HK Aggarwal said this would be the first time a sitting Chief Justice of India attends a convocation at the university. It is also being described as the first such occasion at a health sciences university in Haryana.

The graduating students include those from medicine, dentistry, nursing, pharmacy, physiotherapy and paramedical disciplines. MBBS graduates will form the largest group. Other programmes include MD, MS, BDS, MDS, Bachelor of Pharmacy, Master of Pharmacy, Bachelor and Master of Physiotherapy, MSc Nursing, DM, MCh, Nurse Practitioner in Critical Care (NPCC) and MPhil in Psychiatric Social Work.

Students who secured top positions in their respective courses will receive gold medals. The university is arranging for the medals to be prepared in Delhi.

Dr Aggarwal chaired a meeting to review preparations for the ceremony. University officials have been assigned responsibilities for degree distribution, medals, stage arrangements, security, guest reception, parking and seating.