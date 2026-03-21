CJI Surya Kant calls for 50% women representation in legal aid panels

New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant on Saturday called for a major push toward gender equality in the legal profession, urging that at least 50 per cent of empanelments for government counsels and legal aid counsels be reserved for women advocates.

The CJI made the remarks during a panel discussion on "Inclusive Institutions for Democratic Justice: The Women in the Legal Profession" at the 1st SCBA National Conference 2026, titled "Reimagining Judicial Governance: Strengthening Institutions for Democratic Justice," held in Bengaluru.

The two-day conference was organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association and attended by judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts, along with legal professionals.

Justice Surya Kant emphasised that achieving gender equality in the legal profession first requires identifying structural barriers that hinder women's long-term participation. He highlighted challenges such as irregular working hours, lack of trust from litigants and insufficient financial support from senior advocates as key reasons many women struggle to sustain careers in law.

To address these challenges, he proposed quickly implementable measures like ensuring at least 50% representation of women in government empanelments and legal aid panels. He explained that such steps would provide women lawyers with consistent opportunities, financial stability and professional visibility, which would eventually help them build independent practices.

"Let us identify the issues that challenge the impediments, the roadblocks which are eventually in the later part (of careers), denying the equality part to women. Once we are able to identify these challenges, then we can resolve and find a way out. For example, the issues why women are not able to continue in this profession is because this profession has very odd working hours, or because many litigants are not entrusting their briefs with women lawyers or seniors are not providing them with adequate junior fee - these are multiple factors... and we need to resolve them," the CJI said.

"One or two of the quick solutions which I always find is that in the government empanelment of advocates, let us ensure - let's not go by 30%, at least 50% women lawyers should be empanelled as government counsels. That can be one beginning. The second beginning can be at the legal-aid panel counsel, also, at least 50% of women lawyers should be there. This is how you ensure a platform or opportunity to show your worth in the profession. This will also give you some element of stability, and ultimately if your prove your worth as a government counsel or as a legal aid counsel I am quite sure that in due course of time the private client will also catch up with you and the talent never hides whether you appear either of the sides and they will be really ultimately be able to establish their private practice also", he added.

Sharing his views on the subject of appointments of women in the judiciary, the CJI said that the entry of women in the judiciary has increased significantly in the recent past. He added that he personally is aware of smoke states in which more than 50-60 per cent of the judicial officers are women. He stated that achieving gender equality in the legal profession is a long drawn battle, a big part of which we have already won.

"On an average basis, 45% to 50% of judicial officers in the country are women judicial officers who will eventually become District Judges. When you are distinct judges, then you have a share for your elevation to the High Court. The face of the High Court is also, you will find some of the High Courts like the Punjab and Haryana High Court there are 18 women judges and thanks to only because of that initial stages they joined the judicial services they were able to become District Judges and many of their District Judges based upon their hard work, seniority, competence, merit, integrity now they are able to make it to the High Court. This is a long, drawn-out process and a big part of that battle we have already successfully won, and only a small part is left to ensure gender equality, where all the stakeholders will work together and the issues that have been identified in this survey," the CJI said.

About the subject of providing financial support to women in the legal profession, the CJI urged the Centre and the State governments to come up with a separate corpus meant to help women lawyers.

"Financial support in earlier years. We can create a corpus. I think we can persuade the government of India and state governments to create a corpus which should be only meant to help the women lawyers, particularly during the period when they are required to go on maternity leave. There should be dedicated, professional assistance as an honorarium that should be made available to them for which the State should first create a corpus, and maybe we will keep adding on that through other mechanisms," he said.

The CJI added, "When we talk of equality within our constitutional framework, it should not just be on paper; it must be a lived experience."

He said that formal guarantees of equality are insufficient unless they translate into real opportunities and fair treatment in everyday professional life. While acknowledging the increasing participation of women in legal education and enrollment, he raised concerns about retention and long-term sustainability.

The Chief Justice also focused on the importance of safe and inclusive workplace infrastructure, particularly given the demanding nature of legal work. "A safe work environment is important because of odd working hours in this profession. There must be childcare centres and dedicated rooms for women," he said.

He pointed out that practical measures such as childcare facilities and designated spaces are essential to make the profession more accessible and sustainable for women. "I will take up this issue with the High Court Chief Justices," he added.

Turning to institutional reforms, he called for changes within Bar Associations and regulatory bodies. "There should be at least 30% reservation in Bar Associations," he said.

He argued that reserved representation would ensure women have a voice in decision-making processes within professional bodies. He also alluded to the need for broader reforms in Bar Councils, particularly in their functioning and electoral processes, to make them more inclusive and responsive.

Drawing attention to conditions at the grassroots level, the Chief Justice highlighted infrastructural deficiencies in courts across the country.

"Infrastructure issues must be addressed; not a single court is acceptable if it does not provide dedicated separate rooms for women at the Bar," he said. He stressed that basic facilities are fundamental to ensuring dignity and equal participation for women lawyers.

(ANI)