CJI honours legal educationist Madhava Menon, presents memorial award to Attorney General

Kochi: CJI Surya Kant on Saturday paid tribute to eminent legal educationist Prof N R Madhava Menon and presented the second Memorial 'Tribute of Honour' Award, instituted in his memory, to Attorney General of India R Venkataramani.

The award ceremony was held at a hotel in Kochi and attended by Kerala High Court Chief Justice Soumen Sen.

In his inaugural address, the chief justice of India recalled Menon's contributions to legal education and institution-building in the country, saying his vision had shaped generations of lawyers, judges and legal scholars.