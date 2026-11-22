Hyderabad: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has called for a cautious and balanced approach to the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in legal education, stressing that students should not be penalised solely on the basis of findings generated by AI-detection software.
Addressing the inaugural session of a two-day international conference organised by the Commonwealth Legal Education Association (CLEA) in Hyderabad on Saturday, November 21, the CJI said that technological advancements must not come at the cost of academic integrity, independent thinking and the ability to apply legal principles.
Highlighting the limitations of AI-detection tools, Surya Kant expressed concern over educational institutions increasingly relying on software to identify AI-generated assignments. Citing a study, he noted that commonly used AI detectors had incorrectly classified more than three out of five essays written by non-native English speakers as machine-generated.
He cautioned that such errors could lead to honest students being wrongly accused of academic misconduct. Emphasising the need for human judgement in disciplinary matters, he said that no student should be held guilty solely on the basis of a machine's assessment.
The CJI also argued against completely prohibiting AI tools in educational institutions, noting that the technology had already become part of academic and professional life. Instead, he advocated establishing clear guidelines to distinguish between using AI as an aid and depending on it to replace independent thought.
Suggesting changes to assessment practices, he recommended supplementing written examinations with oral assessments, discussions on legal authorities and exercises that require students to identify errors in AI-generated responses.
Surya Kant further urged CLEA to formulate model guidelines on disclosing the use of AI in legal research, which could be adopted by law schools and academic journals across Commonwealth countries.
Beyond the use of technology, the CJI stressed the importance of practical exposure in legal education. He proposed making legal aid work compulsory for all law students before graduation, with additional academic credits for those who undertake more community service.
Referring to the contributions of legal educationist NR Madhava Menon, he said law schools must ensure that students engage with communities and provide meaningful assistance to people in need, rather than limiting legal aid initiatives to formal awareness programmes.
Supreme Court judge Justice PS Narasimha also cautioned against excessive dependence on AI, stating that it could weaken students' independent reasoning, critical thinking and decision-making abilities.
Meanwhile, Acting Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court P Sam Koshy observed that legal education must evolve beyond the conventional teaching of statutes, judicial precedents and procedural rules.
Telangana Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy said the state government was introducing 10 new subjects, including cyber law, cybersecurity and emerging technologies and law, into the undergraduate law curriculum.
The international conference, organised under the theme Globalising Legal Education: Reimagining Law Schools, Legal Learning and the Future of the Legal Profession, brought together judges, legal practitioners, academics and researchers.