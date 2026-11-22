Hyderabad: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has called for a cautious and balanced approach to the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in legal education, stressing that students should not be penalised solely on the basis of findings generated by AI-detection software.

Addressing the inaugural session of a two-day international conference organised by the Commonwealth Legal Education Association (CLEA) in Hyderabad on Saturday, November 21, the CJI said that technological advancements must not come at the cost of academic integrity, independent thinking and the ability to apply legal principles.

Highlighting the limitations of AI-detection tools, Surya Kant expressed concern over educational institutions increasingly relying on software to identify AI-generated assignments. Citing a study, he noted that commonly used AI detectors had incorrectly classified more than three out of five essays written by non-native English speakers as machine-generated.