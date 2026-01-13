Civil society group urges TN edu dept to direct HMs not to share student details with college mediators

"In 2025, a Class 10 student from a government school on Pollachi Road scored low marks in board exam. The school had already shared her details with a private polytechnic college. The student, who scored low in Class 10, was initially refused Class 11 admission in the same school. Meanwhile, the college, having obtained the student's details, harassed the student and parents to join their polytechnic courses. However, as the parents stood strong, they admitted her to Class 11 in the same school after fighting with the HM," he recalled.

He hence urged the School Education Department to stop such practices in all schools, as mediators have started visiting them, particularly in rural areas.

When contacted, a top district educational officer said necessary instructions would be issued to the HMs via circular.