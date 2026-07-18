Mohammad Ali Jauhar University demolition row raises concerns over students' future

New Delhi: A civil society group has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, calling for the reconsideration of the demolition order for 38 buildings of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.

In its letter, the Citizens for Fraternity - Bharat (CFF-Bharat) expressed deep concern over reports regarding the proposed demolition of 38 buildings at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.