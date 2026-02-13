Nationwide study launched to tackle urban height restrictions by Civil Aviation Ministry

New Delhi: The government is conducting a nationwide study to address height restrictions in urban areas while maintaining air safety, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Friday.



Addressing media persons at the sidelines of the National Urban & Real Estate Development Conclave, NAREDCO 2026, Naidu stated that the initiative aims to bring global standards to Indian cities through technological advancements and updated regulations.



"I am happy to attend the NAREDCO Conclave today regarding urban development and real estate...We have engaged the International Civil Aviation Organisation and are conducting a nationwide study, across existing and future cities, to develop technological advancements and appropriate regulations that enable safe air travel and cities can also grow," Naidu told mediapersons.