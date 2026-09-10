Civil Aviation Minister projects $61 billion aerospace surge by 2035 with massive avionics opening

"MSME exports have grown 3 times from about Rs 4 lakh crore in 2021 to Rs 12.4 lakh crore in 2025 with more than 1.73 lakh MSMEs now exporting directly to the world, so I believe you already have 80 per cent of what aerospace demands are, the remaining 20 per cent is where the regulation comes in and this is where we are to help you," the minister said.