Civic orientation bringing BRICS youth leaders and student delegates inside Delhi Assembly

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS): As part of the ongoing weekly Youth Outreach Programme, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Saturday hosted two delegations, including participants from the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry Youth Leadership Dialogue 3.0 and student parliamentarians from Chhatra Sansad, Nagpur.
The interactions expanded the Speaker’s outreach vision, bringing together global youth leaders and domestic student delegates to gain direct insight into democratic governance, parliamentary traditions, and legislative functioning.
During the interaction with the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry Youth Leadership Dialogue 3.0 delegation — comprising promising students, young professionals, researchers, and emerging leaders from India as well as other BRICS and BRICS Plus nations — Gupta engaged in a wide-ranging discussion on public policy, diplomacy, entrepreneurship, and global cooperation, said a statement.
Highlighting the global role of youth, Gupta stated, “Democracy and good governance are universal values that thrive when young minds from diverse nations engage in cross-border dialogue. Empowering youth with public policy insights and diplomatic understanding is vital for driving sustainable development and global stability.”
The second delegation, comprising students from Chhatra Sansad (DPS Lava, Nagpur), participated in a dedicated orientation designed to foster civic consciousness and understanding of legislative processes.
The young delegates received firsthand exposure to how bills are debated, laws are enacted, and executive accountability is maintained within a parliamentary system.
Both delegations were taken on a guided tour of the historic Assembly building—constructed in 1912 and originally housing the Central Legislative Assembly—where key historical events of India’s freedom movement and legislative evolution unfolded.
The visitors were briefed on the institutional legacy of pioneering parliamentarians, including Vitthalbhai Patel, and the Assembly's journey since its re-establishment in 1993.
As part of the immersive orientation, the delegates viewed the commemorative documentary detailing the Assembly’s institutional history (narrated by Padma Bhushan awardee Anupam Kher). They were presented with copies of the Assembly’s coffee-table publication, Ek Shatabdi Yatra.
Reiterating the core objective of the Youth Outreach Programme, Gupta noted that sustained interaction between public institutions and the youth is essential for nurturing responsible, informed citizens and future leaders.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.