City’s income growth outpaces quality of life

In terms of per capita income, Delhi occupies an enviable position among the States and Union Territories of India. According to recent estimates, Sikkim stands at number one, Goa at number two, Delhi at number three, and Chandigarh at number four, followed by much larger states like Telangana and Karnataka. These rankings place Delhi firmly among the most prosperous administrative units in the country.

However, Delhi is rich but uncomfortable, powerful but chaotic, ambitious but undisciplined. Despite its high per capita income its everyday life is of a struggling city. The contrast becomes sharper when compared with smaller and better-managed places like Sikkim, Goa and Chandigarh.

All four are relatively small in size and population, which makes governance, planning, and service delivery more manageable. Yet among these four, Delhi alone struggles with severe issues that directly affect everyday life.

The most visible of these is the annual cycle of environmental distress that grips the capital between the two major festivals of Diwali and Holi. For nearly four months every year, Delhi becomes a city under siege, thanks to the distress caused by severely polluted air.

Residents are advised to stay indoors, schools are closed, outdoor activities are restricted, and yet life must go on. A city that forces its citizens to measure their daily routine against the AQI cannot claim to offer a high quality of life, no matter how high its per capita income may be.

The problem is not limited to pollution. The deeper crisis lies in the civic temperament of the city. Alongside bad air, there is what may be called a culture of indifference. The attitude of “Mainu ki” (how does it matter to me) has become a defining feature of urban life in Delhi. Littering in public spaces, encroaching on footpaths, reckless driving, breaking traffic rules, illegal construction and disregard for public property show a mind-set. When citizens cease to feel responsible for the shared space around them, governance alone cannot ensure order.

This is where the comparison with the other three top-ranking units becomes telling. Sikkim, despite limited resources, has built a reputation for cleanliness, environmental consciousness, and disciplined civic behaviour. Goa, though facing its own pressures of tourism and urbanisation, still offers a sense of openness, relative calm, and a slower pace of life that makes it liveable. Chandigarh, designed as a planned city, continues to demonstrate how urban layout, enforcement of rules, and public cooperation can create a more orderly environment. None of these places are free from problems, but the difference lies in the everyday experience of residents.

Delhi, combines the pressures of a megacity with the expectations of the national capital. It carries the burden of being the political centre of the country, a hub of commerce, and a symbol of national power. These factors make governance more complex, but they cannot be a permanent excuse. A high-income city must aspire to high standards of living, not merely high statistics.

In her Budget speech, the CM and Finance Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted Delhi’s strong economy, citing revenue growth, infrastructure and welfare spending. She also flagged issues like pollution, sanitation and urban management, showing awareness. However, the real challenge is not just recognising problems, but fixing them on the ground.

Cleaning Delhi requires more than mechanical solutions. Air purifiers, sprinklers, fines, and regulations can help, but they cannot substitute for civic responsibility. Equally important is the need for consistent enforcement of rules. Delhi often suffers from the gap between policy and practice.

Laws exist, but enforcement is uneven. Encroachments return, garbage piles up again, and traffic discipline fades once checks ease. This cycle creates a sense that nothing changes, reinforcing the same public indifference behind the problem.

If Delhi wishes to claim its place among the best, it must go beyond economic rankings. The goal should not only be to remain in the top four in income, but also to enter the top four in liveability. That means cleaner air, better management, stricter enforcement, and a shift in public behaviour. Until then, high income will continue to coexist with poor quality of life.

This story has been written by Sidharth Mishra.