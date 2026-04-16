Odisha schools record top scores, multiple students cross 99% in Class X

All students of the school scored above 60 pc, with 24.2 pc achieving above 95 pc, while 46.1 pc scored above 90 pc result. The school's students also achieved exceptional subject-wise accomplishments too. About 32 students secured a perfect 100 in Mathematics, 21 scored 100 in Science, 23 achieved 100 in Social Studies, and five pulled off 100 in English.