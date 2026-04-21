Bhubaneswar student emerges JEE Main 2026 state topper

Bhubaneswar: City-boy Bhavesh Patra has emerged as the state topper in JEE (main) 2026 session-II, results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday. With a final score of 100 percentile, Patra, a student of city-based Cohen International School, secured all India rank - 13 and state rank 1.

He also stood as the only student from the state to be among 26 candidates who secured 100 percentile in the JEE mains. In JEE (main) session-I, he had scored a perfect 100, securing all India rank 6 in the session-I of the national-level competitive exam. However, his score in session-II remained 99.99 per cent. Patra, who credited the success to his parents and teachers, told TNIE that he is extremely happy with his score and now focusing on preparing for the JEE advanced.

"I gave equally importance to all three subjects - mathematics, physics and chemistry, in preparing for the exam. I also took a break from social media for one year to remain focused in my preparations," Patra told this paper. He also suggested strict time management to those preparing for the competitive to achieve good result. Aryasmman Pradhan, another student from Cohen International, also scored 99.97 percentile and secured state rank 3, said school authorities.

Many other students from different schools in Bhubaneswar and other parts of the state also secured good scores in the exam.Around 11 students appeared the JEE (main) session-II conducted from April 2 and 8 in computer based test mode across 584 centres in the country. The exam was conducted in 13 languages including Odia.