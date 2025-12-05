Citizens for Public Leadership opens admissions for CPL Fellowship 2026

Citizens for Public Leadership (CPL) has launched admissions for the CPL Fellowship 2026, its flagship programme aimed at preparing the next generation of public policy leaders in India.

The CPL Fellowship is a 10-month, part-time, online programme that provides aspiring public policy practitioners with essential skills and real-world exposure. The curriculum spans three trimesters and is built on six core pillars.

The programme includes Thought Leadership Sessions delivered by experts in economy, politics, social and urban policy, foreign policy, media and technology, bringing both national and international perspectives.

Skillshops focus on competencies such as negotiation, design thinking, advocacy, communication, policy memo writing and data visualisation.