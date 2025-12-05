Citizens for Public Leadership opens admissions for CPL Fellowship 2026

Citizens for Public Leadership (CPL) has launched admissions for the CPL Fellowship 2026, its flagship programme aimed at preparing the next generation of public policy leaders in India.
The CPL Fellowship is a 10-month, part-time, online programme that provides aspiring public policy practitioners with essential skills and real-world exposure. The curriculum spans three trimesters and is built on six core pillars.
The programme includes Thought Leadership Sessions delivered by experts in economy, politics, social and urban policy, foreign policy, media and technology, bringing both national and international perspectives.
Skillshops focus on competencies such as negotiation, design thinking, advocacy, communication, policy memo writing and data visualisation.
The fellowship also offers personalised mentorship, including guidance on foreign education. CPL fellows have previously pursued studies at institutions such as the Harvard Kennedy School, London School of Economics, Columbia University, University of Sussex and the National University of Singapore. Alumni have also launched social enterprises, campaigns and fellowships.
An Adaptive Leadership Series, adapted from the Harvard Kennedy School, is delivered through experiential learning using leadership immersions anchored in films including 12 Angry Men, Malcolm X and The Gate of Heavenly Peace.
The CPL Policy Conclave, held annually in July, brings leading experts together with fellows for discussions on contemporary policy issues.
The programme culminates in a three-month Capstone Project, enabling fellows to work with think tanks or undertake independent research.
Since 2023, fellows have collaborated with organisations such as the Delhi Government, NSRCEL IIM Bangalore, Udayan Care, Council for Secure Justice, Indian Institute of Development Management, Project Statecraft and the Indian School of Development Management.
The fellowship is open to graduates from any discipline, aged 19 and above, with a demonstrated commitment to public service. Applications open in December 2025. Interested candidates can apply through cplindia.org.