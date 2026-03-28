Lights out across India as Earth Hour observed nationwide

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Several cities across the nation observed Earth Hour today by switching off the lights to conserve energy. This event was observed from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm across the country.

Earth Hour is a worldwide movement organised by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). According to the website of the same, Earth Hour has been known for the "lights off" moment, with individuals from around the globe switching off their lights to show symbolic support for the planet and to raise awareness of the environmental issues affecting it.

It was observed in Delhi today when the lights at the iconic India Gate and Akshardham were turned off to conserve energy. Earth Hour was observed from 8.30 PM to 9.30 PM across the country.