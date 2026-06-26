CIT Chennai inks semiconductor pact with Taiwanese university and top tech firm

In a move aimed at strengthening semiconductor research and talent development, the Chennai Institute of Technology (CIT Chennai), Taiwan's National Formosa University (NFU), and AGEM Technology have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster collaboration in semiconductor innovation, training, and industry-academia partnerships.

Described as one of the first collaborations of its kind between Taiwan and South India in the semiconductor sector, the trilateral partnership seeks to establish a framework for joint research projects, student and faculty training, technology transfer, and innovation-driven cooperation. The initiative is expected to create opportunities for knowledge exchange while helping develop a skilled semiconductor workforce.

The announcement coincided with the 14th anniversary celebrations of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) in Chennai, during which the centre unveiled its newly installed official office plaque. The ceremony was jointly officiated by Director General Stephen S.C. Hsu and Vijayakumar, Head of the Ministry of External Affairs' Branch Secretariat in Chennai.