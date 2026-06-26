CIT Chennai inks semiconductor pact with Taiwanese university and top tech firm

In a move aimed at strengthening semiconductor research and talent development, the Chennai Institute of Technology (CIT Chennai), Taiwan's National Formosa University (NFU), and AGEM Technology have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster collaboration in semiconductor innovation, training, and industry-academia partnerships.
Described as one of the first collaborations of its kind between Taiwan and South India in the semiconductor sector, the trilateral partnership seeks to establish a framework for joint research projects, student and faculty training, technology transfer, and innovation-driven cooperation. The initiative is expected to create opportunities for knowledge exchange while helping develop a skilled semiconductor workforce.
The announcement coincided with the 14th anniversary celebrations of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) in Chennai, during which the centre unveiled its newly installed official office plaque. The ceremony was jointly officiated by Director General Stephen S.C. Hsu and Vijayakumar, Head of the Ministry of External Affairs' Branch Secretariat in Chennai.
The collaboration comes at a time when India is making significant investments to build a domestic semiconductor ecosystem under the India Semiconductor Mission. As the country seeks to reduce its dependence on imported chips and position itself as a global electronics manufacturing hub, partnerships between academia and industry are increasingly being viewed as essential for addressing the shortage of skilled semiconductor professionals.
Taiwan, home to some of the world's largest semiconductor manufacturers, has emerged as a key partner in India's ambitions. National Formosa University has extensive expertise in semiconductor engineering and advanced manufacturing, while AGEM Technology brings industry experience in semiconductor equipment and technology solutions. Together with CIT Chennai, the institutions aim to bridge academic research with industrial applications.
The partnership also reflects the growing economic relationship between India and Taiwan.
According to information shared by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center, bilateral trade between the two sides increased from USD 10.6 billion in 2024 to a record USD 12.5 billion in 2025. Trade has continued to grow strongly in 2026, recording an increase of nearly 30 per cent year-on-year so far.
Taiwanese investments in India have also expanded steadily. More than 300 Taiwanese companies currently operate across the country, with nearly 75 per cent based in South India, particularly in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Their cumulative investments have crossed USD 5.7 billion, underlining South India's growing importance in Taiwan's manufacturing and technology partnerships.