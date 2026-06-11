CISF launches cyber security training programme for 35 personnel at IIT Madras



The initiative aims to strengthen the force's cyber capabilities and prepare specialised personnel to tackle emerging digital threats.

Earlier on May 29, CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan chaired an operational review meeting to assess operational preparedness and security arrangements across the north sector and airport sector of the force.

Strengthening security preparedness, enhancing response capabilities through better inter-agency coordination, and adoption of advanced technologies for protection of critical infrastructure and civil aviation installations were among the key issues discussed in the meeting in the presence of senior officers and unit commanders of various units.

The review assumes significance in view of evolving security challenges in border and strategically sensitive regions, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Gujarat, the CISF said in a statement.