CISF begins specialised training for UP SSF ahead of Namo Bharat Corridor deployment

Through its Training Cell "Kavach", the CISF has emerged as a national pioneer in metro and urban transport security training. The Cell conducts certified courses for CISF screeners deployed in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation; in-house screener certification programmes for sensitive installations such as the Parliament House Complex; and regular soft skills, first-responder, and refresher courses to enhance operational readiness.



The Cell has regularly conducted security equipment handling courses for India-based security assistants of the Ministry of External Affairs and personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, many of whom are deployed at Indian missions abroad. In 2025 alone, the Training Cell trained 197 personnel of the Bihar Armed Police in handling security gadgets for deployment in the Patna Metro, which was inaugurated in October 2025--further reinforcing CISF's leadership in metro security capacity building.

