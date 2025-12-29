CISF begins specialised training for UP SSF ahead of Namo Bharat Corridor deployment
New Delhi: In a notable step towards strengthening security preparedness for India's next-generation rapid transit infrastructure, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has commenced a specialised six-day "X-BIS and security gadget handling course" for personnel of the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UP SSF), earmarked for deployment on the Namo Bharat Corridor under the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).
A total of 40 UP SSF personnel, including one officer of commandant rank, are participating in the inaugural batch. The NCRTC has initially requested training for 240 personnel, reflecting the scale and strategic importance of the Namo Bharat Corridor--India's first semi-high-speed regional rail system connecting major urban centres in the National Capital Region.
The training programme has commenced at the Central Industrial Security Force Unit DMRC, Training Cell "Kavach", a premier institutional facility known for its expertise in metro rail and mass rapid transit security.
Through its Training Cell "Kavach", the CISF has emerged as a national pioneer in metro and urban transport security training. The Cell conducts certified courses for CISF screeners deployed in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation; in-house screener certification programmes for sensitive installations such as the Parliament House Complex; and regular soft skills, first-responder, and refresher courses to enhance operational readiness.
The Cell has regularly conducted security equipment handling courses for India-based security assistants of the Ministry of External Affairs and personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, many of whom are deployed at Indian missions abroad. In 2025 alone, the Training Cell trained 197 personnel of the Bihar Armed Police in handling security gadgets for deployment in the Patna Metro, which was inaugurated in October 2025--further reinforcing CISF's leadership in metro security capacity building.
In a forward-looking initiative, CISF Unit DMRC is in the final stages of signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Rashtriya Raksha University under the Ministry of Home Affairs. This MoU will provide national-level academic and professional recognition to the Training Cell through accreditation of its programmes, while promoting research, innovation, and structured training in internal security.
The accreditation will enable the Training Cell to certify personnel from other metro and rapid rail networks, including NCRTC's Namo Bharat services. It is also proposed to upgrade the facility to a Centre of Excellence in Metro Security, aligning with the Government's emphasis on standardisation, professionalism, and future-ready security solutions.
Through such initiatives, the force PRO Saroj Bhupendra said, the CISF continues to reaffirm its commitment to safeguarding India's expanding urban transport ecosystem and supporting the nation's journey towards secure, resilient, and globally benchmarked public infrastructure.