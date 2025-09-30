CISCE to revamp KG–Class 8 curriculum; more focus on activity-based learning

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is gearing up for a significant overhaul of its curriculum for students from kindergarten through Class 8, set to take effect in the 2027–28 academic year.

As per a report by India Today, the new framework is designed to shift away from rote memorisation, focusing instead on activity-based and experiential learning that connects classroom knowledge with real-world applications.

Speaking at an interschool debating competition in Bengaluru, CISCE Chairman Joseph Emmanuel outlined the vision behind the revamp.

“We are coming up with a new plan for kindergarten to Class 8. This will be introduced along with the implementation of the National Education Policy and mapped with global skill sets and competition competencies,” he said, emphasising the Council’s aim to foster holistic development in line with evolving global skill requirements.

Focus on multidisciplinary learning

The revised syllabus will retain certain elements of the current system but place greater emphasis on interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary learning. Emmanuel explained that the update is intended to help students apply concepts practically, while teachers will undergo training to adopt more interactive, activity-driven teaching methods.

To ensure a seamless transition, CISCE plans to launch a dedicated digital platform supporting both academics and extracurricular activities, including environmental studies. The curriculum will also align with the standards set by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

In addition to academic reforms, Emmanuel shared plans to open a regional CISCE office in Bengaluru, which hosts nearly 400 affiliated schools. Meanwhile, students and parents can expect the announcement of Class 10 and Class 12 board exam timetables soon, as the Council prepares to follow CBSE’s lead in publishing exam schedules, added India Today.