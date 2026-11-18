The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has launched a nationwide digital diagnostic assessment initiative, SHINE 2026, with nearly 450 affiliated schools commencing testing within 48 hours and the platform recording more than three million student responses.
Launched on November 15, CISCE SHINE (Student Holistic Insight and Nurturing Evaluation) is a free and mandatory assessment for all schools affiliated with the Council. It is designed for students of Classes 4, 6 and 9 to evaluate competencies corresponding to the expected learning levels of Classes 3, 5 and 8, respectively.
According to a press release by CISCE, the assessment is aligned with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023 and the Council's learning outcomes. It evaluates students across four areas: English, Mathematics, Science and socio-emotional competencies.
What is the objective of SHINE?
CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Joseph Emmanuel said that the response from schools reflected their commitment to making learning more meaningful and assessments more purposeful.
"Every assessment should serve a larger educational purpose - to understand the learner better and enable every child to realise their potential," he said.
Emmanuel said that SHINE would help schools and teachers understand how students learn and identify areas where they need support, enabling informed pedagogical decisions and learning environments that address individual needs.
Assessment window open until December 15
SHINE builds on a pilot initiative conducted by CISCE in the previous year, which covered approximately one lakh students across 273 schools.
The 2026 edition seeks to expand the initiative's reach and strengthen the use of competency-based diagnostic assessments across the Council's affiliated school network.
The assessment window will remain open until December 15, 2026.