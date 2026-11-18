The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has launched a nationwide digital diagnostic assessment initiative, SHINE 2026, with nearly 450 affiliated schools commencing testing within 48 hours and the platform recording more than three million student responses.

Launched on November 15, CISCE SHINE (Student Holistic Insight and Nurturing Evaluation) is a free and mandatory assessment for all schools affiliated with the Council. It is designed for students of Classes 4, 6 and 9 to evaluate competencies corresponding to the expected learning levels of Classes 3, 5 and 8, respectively.

According to a press release by CISCE, the assessment is aligned with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023 and the Council's learning outcomes. It evaluates students across four areas: English, Mathematics, Science and socio-emotional competencies.