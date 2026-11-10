CISCE announces ICSE, ISC 2027 examination timetable; Class 10 exams to begin on Feb 15

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the timetable for the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) Year 2027 examinations, with the Class 10 examinations scheduled to begin on February 15 and the Class 12 examinations on February 9.

According to the schedule released on Tuesday, the ICSE examinations will conclude on March 31, while the ISC examinations will continue until April 8.

A total of 3,79,980 candidates are expected to appear for the two examinations. Of these, approximately 2.70 lakh students from 3,106 affiliated schools will take the ICSE examination, while 1,10,025 candidates from 1,651 schools will appear for the ISC examination.