Cinematographer Aseem Mishra interacts with students at Jamia Hamdard

New Delhi: Cinematographer Aseem Mishra, known for his work in films such as "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", "Ek Tha Tiger" and "83", interacted with students at Jamia Hamdard as part of the university's speaker series, 'Media Matters: Connecting People, Policy & Progress', an official said.
Mishra discussed the role of cinematography in translating a script and a director's vision into a visual narrative, explaining how camera angles, lenses, lighting, composition and camera movement influence the audience's experience of a scene.
He also spoke about the planning and coordination involved in filming action sequences, highlighting the importance of camera positioning, timing and collaboration among different departments.
Mishra said cinematography begins well before filming, and involves the process of script reading, location scouting, understanding the director's vision and remaining involved in post-production stages such as editing and colour grading.
The session was part of the Media Matters series curated by Prof Farhat Basir Khan, which brings practitioners and thought leaders from different fields to interact with students and share their professional experiences.
Khan said the series seeks to go beyond classroom teaching by providing students with opportunities to engage directly with professionals, question their decisions and understand the intersection of media and public life.
The programme was organised by the Centre for Media and Mass Communication Studies (CMMS) and presided over by Jamia Hamdard Vice-Chancellor M Z Abdin. Reshma Nasreen, director of CMMS, was the convener of the programme and participated in the discussion.
The series has previously hosted speakers including veteran journalist, author and former Prasar Bharati chairman A Surya Prakash, among others.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.