CIIC to host 5th Mega Demo Day on August 5

The Crescent Innovation & Incubation Circle (CIIC) will host its 5th Mega Demo Day on August 5, serving as a platform to launch over 150 startups in Tamil Nadu. The event will bring together entrepreneurs, 100+ investors, corporates, policymakers and academic institutions.

The Mega Demo Day aims to provide a platform for startups to showcase their innovations, engage with investors and explore opportunities for funding, partnerships and technology commercialisation.

Key highlights of the programme would include startup pitches, networking sessions and interactions with ecosystem stakeholders.

Speaking ahead of the event, Abdul Qadir Abdul Rahman Buhari, Chairman, CIIC & AIC-CIIC, said, "To build enterprises that can compete globally, startups need access to capital, mentorship, industry linkages and a supportive ecosystem. The Mega Demo Day is intended to create such opportunities.”

He added that since its inception in 2019, CIIC has supported 157 startups, helped create over 2,100 jobs, enabled Rs 1,690 crore in sales, facilitated Rs 478 crore in funding, and built a portfolio with a combined valuation exceeding Rs 3,100 crore.

“I look forward to seeing meaningful collaborations emerge here, whether it is a startup securing its first investment or a technology finding its industry partner,” the Chairman further said.

The event will be inaugurated by Dr M Veerappan, IAS, District Collector of Chengalpattu, who will also serve as its Chief Guest. Former ISRO Project Director Dr Mylswamy Annadurai and Dr Pannerselvam, CEO, MeitY Startup Hub, are among the guests of honour.

The event is supported by BIRAC, Startup India, MeitY Startup Hub, iDEX, StartupTN, IHFC and the ASPIRE scheme. Indian Overseas Bank serves as the title sponsor, while ecosystem partners include StartupTN, TiE Chennai, ACMA Mobility Foundation, Indo-UAE Economic Chamber of Commerce, Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and SIBEC, among others.

The New Indian Express is the print media partner, with EdexLive serving as the digital media partner.