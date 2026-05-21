India, Cyprus industry bodies ink MoU to enhance investment cooperation

New Delhi: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Thursday signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) during the Cyprus-India Business Forum, aimed at strengthening trade, investment and technology partnerships between the two countries.



The agreement was signed in the presence of Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with senior officials from both countries.



The MoU seeks to expand cooperation between Indian and Cypriot industries through investment promotion, joint ventures, business delegations, trade fairs and sector-focused engagements across areas such as technology, manufacturing, logistics, defence, digital innovation and services.