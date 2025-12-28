CII outlines four-point fiscal strategy supporting long-term growth in forthcoming Union Budget

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has outlined a four-point fiscal strategy focusing on debt sustainability, fiscal transparency, revenue mobilisation and expenditure efficiency, calling on the government to sustain macroeconomic stability while supporting long-term growth in the forthcoming Union Budget.

In a pre-Budget representation released on Wednesday, CII said India is currently witnessing a rare Goldilocks phase, marked by strong economic growth alongside contained inflation. Real GDP growth stood at 8% in the first half of FY26, while price pressures have remained well anchored, reflecting prudent fiscal and monetary management.

“India has achieved a rare convergence of high growth, low inflation and improving fiscal indicators. The next Union Budget must continue this momentum through disciplined fiscal management and deeper institutional reforms,” said Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII.