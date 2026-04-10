CII Andhra Pradesh discusses MSME boost, skill training and jobs with Minister Srinivas

VIJAYAWADA: Members of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Andhra Pradesh chapter called on MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas at the State Secretariat on Thursday and discussed key initiatives related to MSME development, skill training, and employment generation.

The delegation included the CII AP Chairman Saranam Narendra Kumar, Vice Chairman G Sambasiva Rao and CII AP Chapter Head Rajesh.