CIC asks UGC, CBSE to ensure schools and colleges provide disability-friendly facilities

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has recommended that the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) establish monitoring mechanisms to ensure schools and colleges provide accessibility facilities for students with disabilities.

In two separate orders, Information Commissioner Sudha Rani Relangi invoked Section 25(5) of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, to recommend stronger compliance with disability-related provisions. The cases followed appeals by an applicant who raised concerns about inadequate accessibility infrastructure in educational institutions.

The CIC recommended that the UGC issue guidelines for barrier-free access in universities under its purview and ensure compliance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016. It also asked the CBSE to issue directions to affiliated schools and establish a mechanism to monitor the implementation of its existing guidelines.

The commission said students who qualify for prescribed facilities and support should not be denied them. It found that the replies provided by the public information officers in both cases were appropriate under the RTI Act, while emphasising the wider public interest in protecting the educational rights of children with disabilities.