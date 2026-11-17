New Delhi: The Central Information Commission (CIC) has advised the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to examine the feasibility of maintaining systematic, year-wise records of the number of attempts availed by candidates in the Civil Services Examinations, observing that such information has significant administrative and public interest value.
The advisory came while disposing of an appeal filed by a candidate who sought details of the number of attempts he had made in previous Civil Services Examinations conducted by the UPSC.
The candidate had approached the Commission under the Right to Information (RTI) Act after the UPSC said it could not provide the information as details of attempts already exhausted by candidates were not available in compiled form.
In the order, Information Commissioner Jaya Varma Sinha observed that although the RTI Act does not require public authorities to create or compile information not maintained in their records, maintaining such details could serve an important purpose.
"Information relating to the number of attempts availed by individual candidates in examinations conducted by UPSC may have significant administrative as well as public interest value," the order said.
It noted that such information is frequently sought by candidates for purposes relating to eligibility, verification of records and resolution of disputes concerning examination attempts.
Exercising powers under Section 25(5) of the RTI Act, the Commission advised the UPSC to examine the feasibility of maintaining year-wise records of attempts availed by candidates in a systematic and retrievable manner.
"The Commission further advises UPSC to explore the possibility of incorporating suitable record-management and data-retention mechanisms so that such information, if maintained, can be accessed efficiently and disclosed in accordance with the provisions of the RTI Act, 2005," it said.
The UPSC had informed the applicant in its reply that the information regarding attempts already exhausted by a candidate was not available in a compiled form.
It had advised him to refer to the frequently asked questions on its website.
The CIC, however, clarified that the RTI Act does not cast an obligation upon a public authority to create information or compile data that is not maintained in its records.
"The above advisory is recommendatory in nature and is intended to further the objectives of transparency, accountability and effective record management within the meaning of the RTI Act, 2005," the order said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.