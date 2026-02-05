CIA ends publication of its popular World Factbook reference tool

Washington: Close the cover on the CIA World Factbook: The spy agency announced on Wednesday that after more than 60 years, it is shuttering the popular reference manual.

The announcement posted to the CIA's website offered no reason for the decision to end the Factbook, but it follows a vow from Director John Ratcliffe to end programmes that don't advance the agency's core missions.

First launched in 1962 as a printed, classified reference manual for intelligence officers, the Factbook offered a detailed, by-the-numbers picture of foreign nations, their economies, militaries, resources and societies. The Factbook proved so useful that other federal agencies began using it, and within a decade, an unclassified version was released to the public.