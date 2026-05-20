CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Name Wise, Roll Number: Know where to check Odisha Plus Two results

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has announced that the Class 12th result will be released for all streasm today, May 20. It has announced that the Odisha 12th results 2026 will be declared for the Arts, Commerce and Science streams.
Students who had appeared for the Odisha Board 12th exams 2026 can access the results online on the official websites at orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. One must use their registration number and roll number to check the Odisha Plus Two results 2026 online. Let's explore key details regarding the CHSE Odisha 12th results 2026 name-wise.
Odisha 12th results 2026 highlights
CHSE Odisha 12th result 2026 name-wise
Many students and parents search for the Odisha 12th result name-wise. One should note that the Board will never release the CHSE +2 results 2026 name-wise on the official portals. Students can visit the third-party webistes of private portals to access the Odisha Plus Two results 2026 by name. One can use their full name and surname to check Odisha 12th results with name.
Where and how to check Odisha 12th results 2026?
Step 1: Open the official portal of CHSE Odisha at orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in
Step 2: Find the Odisha 12th results 2026 link flashing on the homepage
Step 3: Follow the link to land on the CHSE Odisha 12th results page
Step 4: Fill in the login credentials such as roll number and date of birth
Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields
Step 6: The Odisha 12th results 2026 will be available on the screen
Step 7: Download Odisha 12th marksheet 2026 pdf
Step 8: Keep the hard copy of CHSE Odisha 12th results for future need