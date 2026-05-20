CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Name Wise, Roll Number: Know where to check Odisha Plus Two results

CHSE Odisha 12th result 2026 name-wise

Many students and parents search for the Odisha 12th result name-wise. One should note that the Board will never release the CHSE +2 results 2026 name-wise on the official portals. Students can visit the third-party webistes of private portals to access the Odisha Plus Two results 2026 by name. One can use their full name and surname to check Odisha 12th results with name.

Where and how to check Odisha 12th results 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of CHSE Odisha at orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in

Step 2: Find the Odisha 12th results 2026 link flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Follow the link to land on the CHSE Odisha 12th results page

Step 4: Fill in the login credentials such as roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: The Odisha 12th results 2026 will be available on the screen

Step 7: Download Odisha 12th marksheet 2026 pdf

Step 8: Keep the hard copy of CHSE Odisha 12th results for future need