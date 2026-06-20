Christina Dhanuja’s new book explores caste, identity and the fullness of Dalit women’s lives

When one upholds an identity, they are also committing to embrace many opinions and perceptions that come with it. What people often forget or choose not to highlight is how multiple identities can co-exist within everyone. When writer Christina Dhanuja talks about her experiences as a woman, Dalit Christian, an immigrant, and more, she makes it clear that she had to fight stereotypes across these identities. Sticking to a certain identity can demand purity tests from certain people, circles, or even nameless accounts on social media.

Even though who makes all the rules is unclear, the result of not adhering to all the boxes of a particular identity is sometimes an angry X thread or a rant on Instagram stories, followed by an unfollow or block. And the polarisation of politics on social media forces you to take a stand. This seeps into real lives, never allowing people to understand the complexities. The one-word solution to this problem is intersectionality, and that is exactly what Christina tries to pen down in the pages of ‘Dalit Women and the Fullness of Life’ (published by Penguin Random House India).