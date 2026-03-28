Christian educational institutions have made immense contributions to growth of country: Karnataka Deputy CM

Sharing a personal anecdote, Shivakumar said he celebrates his children’s birthdays but feels hesitant about celebrating his own. Recalling an incident in Paris 25 years ago, he said, “When people came to know it was my birthday, they invited me on stage and brought a cake with candles. As someone from a rural background, I was not used to such celebrations. When I was asked to blow out the candles, a person intervened and said that, as someone from India, I belong to a culture that lights lamps, not extinguishes them.”