Chouhan calls for stronger implementation of rural jobs and skill development schemes

New Delhi: Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday directed officials to ensure that the annual provision of more than Rs 1.5 lakh for the rural employment schemes under Viksit Bharat – GRAM-G and MNREGA schemes reaches the panchayats properly and is utilised effectively to promote development in the villages across the country.

Kicking off the two-day National Rural Development Conference here, the minister said that the number of work days for labourers has been increased from 100 to 125 under MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act), and the resolve is that no needy labourer should remain without work.