Chitkara University partners with JAN AI to drive Inclusive innovation and AI-led entrepreneurship

Chandigarh: Chitkara University has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JAN AI, a flagship initiative of the Head Held High Foundation, to advance innovation, entrepreneurship, and inclusive access to Artificial Intelligence.

The MoU was formalised in the presence of Dr. Madan Padaki, Founder of JAN AI, along with senior leadership and academic representatives from the University.

This collaboration marks a forward-looking step towards democratising AI by enabling students and communities to engage with emerging technologies while addressing real-world challenges.

It will focus on building capacity through AI-focused training programs, workshops, and hands-on learning opportunities, alongside the launch of the JAN AI Rural Internship Program that offers exposure to real-life problem-solving in diverse communities.

As part of the partnership, a Rural AI Incubator will be developed to support student-led startups and innovations, complemented by joint research initiatives centered on AI for social impact, rural development, and inclusive growth.

The collaboration will also encourage the creation of AI-driven solutions across sectors such as agriculture, livelihoods, financial inclusion, and governance, while providing students with opportunities to engage with industry leaders, policymakers, and grassroots innovators.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Madan Padaki emphasised the importance of making AI accessible and relevant to all sections of society, particularly underserved communities, and highlighted the role of academia in enabling this transformation.

Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, said, "At Chitkara University, we believe that the true potential of technology lies in its ability to create meaningful impact. This collaboration with JAN AI is a step towards making Artificial Intelligence more accessible, relevant, and purpose-driven. By empowering our students and communities with the right skills and opportunities, we aim to nurture a generation of innovators who can address real challenges and contribute to inclusive and sustainable growth."

This MoU takes forward Chitkara University's commitment to bridging the gap between technology, innovation, and societal needs, while enabling the next generation of entrepreneurs to harness AI for scalable and sustainable solutions.



This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.