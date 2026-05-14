Chinese education system in Tibet sparks concerns over cultural assimilation, identity erasure

“The CCP has placed more than one million Tibetan children in state-run boarding schools across the plateau. They are separated from their families, stripped of their language, and immersed in Mandarin-only education. They are taught to glorify Mao Zedong, to sing hymns to the People’s Liberation Army, and to view the CCP as the benevolent architect of their future. What is happening is not education — it is subjugation,” Thondup stated.