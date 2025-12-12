China’s ‘spy cars’ alarm US lawmakers over automotive, national security threats

Opening a hearing titled “Trojan Horse: China’s Auto Threat to America,” House Select Committee on China Chairman John Moolenaar said Beijing’s rise as the world’s largest auto exporter was not a market success but “a political project of the CCP,” built on massive subsidies, control over supply chains, and predatory practices that US and allied firms “cannot match.” He warned that modern vehicles packed with cameras, microphones, sensors and connectivity systems could function as “potential spy platforms with a kill switch inside.”