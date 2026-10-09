China’s factories face problem as youngsters shun blue-collar jobs: Report

New Delhi: China is facing a human resources problem as the country’s younger generation sees technical education as lower in status than the university one, and the factories are not getting sufficient skilled manpower to run their manufacturing processes, according to an article in The Diplomat.

Chinese Ministry of Education, in February this year, came out with a paper suggesting vocational school reforms. The document criticised the current system’s lack of connection between education and employers, producing few skilled industrial workers essential for driving China’s next generation of high-tech manufacturing.

China’s university enrolment increased from 1 million in 1999 to 9.6 million in 2020. The brightest minds increasingly aspire to join the ranks of an elite segment that holds university degrees.