China’s civil service exam sees increased footfall

More than 3.7 million people in China sat this week’s national civil service examination, the first since the government raised the eligibility age cap, underscoring a growing demand for public sector employment.

The age limit for general applicants has been increased from 35 to 38. For those with postgraduate qualifications, eligibility now extends up to 43, up from the previous 40, Deccan Herald reports.

Despite the huge number of candidates, competition remains fierce, with around 98 applicants vying for each available post. Authorities said that roughly 70 per cent of the recruitment slots are reserved for fresh college graduates.

The massive turnout is being seen as a response to rising economic uncertainty and shrinking opportunities in China’s private sector. For many, a civil-service job still offers the stability and prestige associated with the “iron-rice-bowl” of guaranteed employment, despite modest pay and potential long-term fiscal strain in local government bodies.

The government has defended the age-cap change as a necessary adjustment in light of demographic shifts, longer educational careers, and delayed workforce entry.

Proponents say the move taps into the skills of slightly older or more educated candidates, including those who pursued master’s or doctoral degrees. This broadens the talent pool for public service.

However, the surge in applicants also raises concerns about the sustainability of public-sector hiring, and whether this trend will actually ease unemployment or merely intensify competition. Analysts note that with only limited vacancies available, many will still be left without jobs, potentially exacerbating frustrations among younger and older job-seekers alike.